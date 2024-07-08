Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Coffee shop visit
I treated myself to a coffee and a croissant this morning - the croissants were just out of the oven & smelling delicious.
Maybe it was a little darker than usual, it was tasty. Time to regret that decision now!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Alison
@alisong
I've been married to Tom since 1993, there is a 30 year age difference (I'm late 50s, he's older). We live in N Ireland The...
1
2
3
4
5
