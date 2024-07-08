Previous
Coffee shop visit by alisong
5 / 365

Coffee shop visit

I treated myself to a coffee and a croissant this morning - the croissants were just out of the oven & smelling delicious.

Maybe it was a little darker than usual, it was tasty. Time to regret that decision now!
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Alison

@alisong
I’ve been married to Tom since 1993, there is a 30 year age difference (I’m late 50s, he’s older). We live in N Ireland The...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise