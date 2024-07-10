Previous
Note with prescription by alisong
Note with prescription

I collected my antibiotic tablets this afternoon & while “take after food”, but “extra care in sunshine” less so.

This is the UK in July 2024 - not much chance of sunshine at the moment lol.
Alison

@alisong
I've been married to Tom since 1993, there is a 30 year age difference (I'm late 50s, he's older). We live in N Ireland
