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Rainy ☔ day down the jetty! by alisonsp
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Rainy ☔ day down the jetty!

Yes I did nearly get wet!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Alison Speirs

@alisonsp
Live in a small rural town in South Australia. Retired early. Enjoy daily dog walks and healthy eating Family; Married with 3 grown up kids...
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