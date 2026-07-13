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Walk up Little Bluff by alisonsp
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Walk up Little Bluff

For Janet's Birthday.
Between showers of rain!
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Alison Speirs

@alisonsp
Live in a small rural town in South Australia. Retired early. Enjoy daily dog walks and healthy eating Family; Married with 3 grown up kids...
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