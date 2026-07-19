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Great start to the day 🙏 by alisonsp
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Great start to the day 🙏

The small rural Church I attend twice a month
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Alison Speirs

@alisonsp
Live in a small rural town in South Australia. Retired early. Enjoy daily dog walks and healthy eating Family; Married with 3 grown up kids...
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Dorothy ace
Lovely church and interesting trees.
July 19th, 2026  
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