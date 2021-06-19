Previous
Grow and be grown by aliumbongo
1 / 365

Grow and be grown

I’m not very good with house plants 🪴 I decided to try again! And offer a mindful approach this time….it appears to be working and I sense a mutual respect ✊
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Alison Ryan

@aliumbongo
Helge E. Storheim ace
They look very green and healthy. Welcome to 365 :-)
August 9th, 2021  
