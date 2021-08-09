Previous
Oh what webs we weave when we first set out to deceive by aliumbongo
Oh what webs we weave when we first set out to deceive

I live close to a wild marsh meadow that must be home to a billion, trillion spiders. A whole world just for spiders 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷
9th August 2021

Alison Ryan

@aliumbongo
