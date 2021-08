Aubergine for dinner & memory for my mind.

This dish is an all time favourite or mine. Many, many years ago I sailed a small sailing boat from Turkey to the UK. There were a lot of adventures and mishaps along the way but my overriding memories are of the wonderful food I discovered. This simple meal I first encountered from a shed in dry dock, Cooked by a man that was shaken awake to cook! The result was far more delicious than this ❤️😋