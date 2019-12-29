Sign up
Photo 3650
Farmers Market
Always fun to see what local produce is in the market. Sarah bought a load of collard greens for New Year’s Day. She also bought some locally produced goat cheese.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
28th December 2019 1:51pm
Tags
vegetables
,
“farmers
,
market”
