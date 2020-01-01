Sign up
Photo 3653
Who says you have to go out for New Year's Eve??
John and I had a great dinner at home -- steak with mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, garlic bread and for dessert -- molten lava cake. Notice no green vegetable. That was my gift to John. Happy New Year!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dinner
,
new year's eve
