Who says you have to go out for New Year's Eve??
Who says you have to go out for New Year's Eve??

John and I had a great dinner at home -- steak with mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, garlic bread and for dessert -- molten lava cake. Notice no green vegetable. That was my gift to John. Happy New Year!
Allison Williams

