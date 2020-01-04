Sign up
Photo 3656
The Wheels on the Bus
What little kid wouldn’t love to drive a bus.Hank got to live his dream on the bus Maddie was standing on in yesterday’s picture.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
bus
,
boy
