What a deal!

While shopping this morning I came upon a candy display for these Mallo Cups. Now I had never had a Mallo Cup, but the regular price was $1.99 for a package, and they were on sale for 20 cents! You read that correctly, 20 cents a package. I ended up buying six packages. They are like peanut butter cups but instead of peanut butter, they are filled with marshmallow creme. What’s not to like!