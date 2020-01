A Feast for the Eyes

These ceramic bowls have been calling my name for weeks from the edges of various websites. When they went on sale, I succumbed and now I can enjoy them in so many ways. Desserts, soups, salads, fruit, the list is endless. Each piece is unique and I love them all. And I had to clear out a couple of shelves to store them which is not a bad thing at the start of a new year.