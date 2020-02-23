Art and Crafts

The February meeting of Gamma Mu, local chapter of the educational organization, Delta Kappa Gamma, convened at the studio of artist and former art teacher at Collegiate, Dana Dumont to exercise our creativity. After listening to Dana’s directions (and teachers are very good at listening to directions) we all set about making coasters using tiles, tissue paper, markers and white glue. What fun it was being with friends and playing with color. I strongly recommend it. To see my finished product, check my other picture of the day.