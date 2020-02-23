Previous
Art and Crafts by allie912
The February meeting of Gamma Mu, local chapter of the educational organization, Delta Kappa Gamma, convened at the studio of artist and former art teacher at Collegiate, Dana Dumont to exercise our creativity. After listening to Dana’s directions (and teachers are very good at listening to directions) we all set about making coasters using tiles, tissue paper, markers and white glue. What fun it was being with friends and playing with color. I strongly recommend it. To see my finished product, check my other picture of the day.
23rd February 2020

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
that's a lovely montage allison, you do great montage story telling
February 23rd, 2020  
