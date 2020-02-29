Previous
Next
A Delight for All the Senses by allie912
Photo 3712

A Delight for All the Senses

After missing out on my Can Can breakfast last week, I rescheduled with a different friend and got a chance to steep myself in French bistro culture. What a great place!
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1016% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise