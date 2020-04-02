Previous
Necessary Adaptation by allie912
Necessary Adaptation

Because of the concern over contagion, public libraries are all closed, so these little free libraries are one of the few sources for books. As you see, the owner has thoughtfully provided hand sanitizer to prevent viral contamination.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Allison Williams

