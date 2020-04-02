Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3745
Necessary Adaptation
Because of the concern over contagion, public libraries are all closed, so these little free libraries are one of the few sources for books. As you see, the owner has thoughtfully provided hand sanitizer to prevent viral contamination.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7394
photos
35
followers
49
following
1026% complete
View this month »
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
Latest from all albums
3646
3742
3647
3743
3648
3744
3649
3745
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th March 2020 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close