Butterflies in a Romantic Pas de Deux by allie912
Photo 3746

Butterflies in a Romantic Pas de Deux

They launched themselves from a bush and went higher and higher keeping the equivalent of social distancing for butterflies. Eventually they shot off in separate directions. I wonder if they will see each other again..
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
