Photo 3746
Butterflies in a Romantic Pas de Deux
They launched themselves from a bush and went higher and higher keeping the equivalent of social distancing for butterflies. Eventually they shot off in separate directions. I wonder if they will see each other again..
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd April 2020 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflies
