Buttercups are Free by allie912
Photo 3747

Buttercups are Free

When you were a kid, did you test whether you liked butter by putting a buttercup under your chin? Well, here, help yourself.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kathy A ace
Beautiful colour
April 4th, 2020  
