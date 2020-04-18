Previous
A Family Celebrates Their Yard by allie912
A Family Celebrates Their Yard

I was excited to see people on my walk yesterday. My neighborhood has been so quiet lately, it was almost eerie. A combination of mild weather and sunshine lured people to sit on their front steps, trim their lawns and enjoy each other.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
