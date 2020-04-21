Previous
He Gets Around by allie912
He Gets Around

A couple of months ago I photographed this ram on the other side of the yard. http://365project.org/allie912/whatintheworld/2020-02-20
Now I see he has drifted over to another section, looking, I suppose, for greener grasses.
21st April 2020

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

