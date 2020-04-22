Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3765
Daddy Will Keep Me Safe
Came upon these two while walking this afternoon. The intimacy of their pose really touched my eart
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7434
photos
35
followers
49
following
1031% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st April 2020 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
man
,
father
,
boy
,
son
365 Project
