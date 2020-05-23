Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3796
A Little Different
The sidewalk looks like it could run straight and true all down the block, but instead, there is one little curve with no obvious cause. No tree roots or other obstruction. Maybe they just wanted to be different
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7496
photos
34
followers
48
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
Latest from all albums
3793
3697
3698
3794
3795
3699
3796
3700
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd May 2020 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sidewalk
bruni
ace
Now that's kind of odd. love the shade of the huge tree in front.
May 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close