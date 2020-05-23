Previous
A Little Different by allie912
Photo 3796

A Little Different

The sidewalk looks like it could run straight and true all down the block, but instead, there is one little curve with no obvious cause. No tree roots or other obstruction. Maybe they just wanted to be different
23rd May 2020

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

bruni ace
Now that's kind of odd. love the shade of the huge tree in front.
May 23rd, 2020  
