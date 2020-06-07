One-Skillet Smoky Turmeric Chicken With Crispy Chickpeas
This new recipe is a total hit with both John and me, and we have very different tastes. The subtle blend of spices, the cooling yogurt sauce (I didn’t have yogurt so I used sour cream), the crunchy texture of the chickpeas, and the bite-sized goodness of the chicken were all delicious. I paired it with fresh fruit and warm pita bread and can’t wait to make it again. Here is the recipe if you feel like experimenting: https://food52.com/recipes/83166-turmeric-chicken-recipe-with-crispy-chickpeas