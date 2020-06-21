Previous
Next
Guardians at the Door by allie912
Photo 3825

Guardians at the Door

I knew my neighbor had one cat ( the orange one on the left) but until I stopped to take this picture, I had no idea about the little one. His head just popped up and I got them both.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1047% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
far too cute allison
June 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise