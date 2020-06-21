Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3825
Guardians at the Door
I knew my neighbor had one cat ( the orange one on the left) but until I stopped to take this picture, I had no idea about the little one. His head just popped up and I got them both.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
red
,
door
,
cats
Phil Howcroft
far too cute allison
June 20th, 2020
