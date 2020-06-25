Previous
Feeling the Love by allie912
Feeling the Love

Between Flag Day and Independence Day is a string of summer days when our flag flies joyously. Notice in the yard on the upper left, love for our country includes all kinds of people, now more than ever.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
