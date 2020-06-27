Sign up
Photo 3831
Pandemic Dinner
A good evening to try some new recipes. The chicken is brined in buttermilk for 2 days with garlic and spices, a recipe my daughter recommended from The Smitten Kitchen
https://smittenkitchen.com/2012/01/buttermilk-roast-chicken/
The dessert is in honor of National Chocolate Pudding Day!
https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/chocolate-pudding-recipe-1947756
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
26th June 2020 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicken
,
pudding
