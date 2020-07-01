Sign up
Photo 3835
A Trio
The sinuous lines of one crepe myrtle multiplied by three.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7574
photos
34
followers
48
following
1050% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th June 2020 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
(crepe
,
myrtle)
