Tomorrow the Pool Opens for the First Time

While taking a walk today, I noticed the gate to the pool enclosure was open. The life guard was Inside, getting things ready. Tomorrow the pool will be open, but it will not be business as usual. Social distancing, limited numbers and limited access to the water. Meanwhile Bernard, our resident green thumb has been keeping the landscaping as beautiful as if the pool had been open all season. For him it is a labor of love and we are the better for it.