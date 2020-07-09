Sign up
Photo 3843
A Matched Pair
Mourning doves mate for life, and this pair always comes by together to share a meal. Did you know they are also called turtle doves? No wonder they are introduced as “ Two Turtle Doves” in the 12 Days of Christmas.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
7th July 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
doves
