A Matched Pair by allie912
A Matched Pair

Mourning doves mate for life, and this pair always comes by together to share a meal. Did you know they are also called turtle doves? No wonder they are introduced as “ Two Turtle Doves” in the 12 Days of Christmas.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Allison Williams

