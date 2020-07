Catching Up With a Friend

This morning I visited with a former colleague in her backyard. I told her I thought it was a real sylvan glade. We caught up on family news and watched the birds that came to her feeders. I saw woodpeckers, bluebirds, towhees, and flickers in addition to the species that hang out in my little yard. She even gifted me with a suet cake so it looks like I will be expanding my offerings!