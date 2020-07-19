Previous
One Small Rose by allie912
Photo 3853

One Small Rose

This straggly little miniature rose bush on our patio gets no special care but still manages to produce a few perfect roses throughout the summer.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
July 18th, 2020  
