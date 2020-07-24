Previous
Compare and Contrast by allie912
Photo 3858

Compare and Contrast

These are Passionflowers. Isn’t that the perfect name for this extravagant blossom? Notice the one on the right. It appears that part of a covering membrane has not yet come off. I guess it is not fully open.
24th July 2020

Allison Williams

