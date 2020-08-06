Previous
Local Bounty by allie912
Photo 3871

Local Bounty

I stopped by the condo pool to chat with a neighbor. She had these gorgeous veggies which had come from a friend’s farm. She generously offered to share, but getting a good picture was all I wanted.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

