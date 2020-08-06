Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3871
Local Bounty
I stopped by the condo pool to chat with a neighbor. She had these gorgeous veggies which had come from a friend’s farm. She generously offered to share, but getting a good picture was all I wanted.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7646
photos
35
followers
47
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
Latest from all albums
3772
3868
3869
3773
3774
3870
3871
3775
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
5th August 2020 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
tomatoes
,
peppers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close