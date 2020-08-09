Previous
Catching Up by allie912
Catching Up

So much for my evening walk. I passed the pool enclosure and saw these two and had to stop and see what they had been up to. It’s these little social interactions we all are missing
9th August 2020

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
