Location, Location, Location

I had this suet holder hanging in our dogwood tree for a month where it got an occasional visitor. Finally I replaced the original suet block, which had begun to look like a slice of meatloaf, and transferred the basket to the patio fence. Within just a few hours the suet station had become the hit of the patio. I had thought a secluded shady spot would have been desirable but apparently my backyard birds are all extroverts.