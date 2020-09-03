Previous
$4 Sunflowers! by allie912
$4 Sunflowers!

The fields are full of sunflowers right now and some of them have made their way to the grocery store. A bunch of five beauties for $4.00. Adding my own local flowers and I feel like I’ve been to the flower shop.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
