Photo 3905
Fruits of the Bible
Fig tree and grape vine coexisting just outside the community garden. Who gets to pick the fruit?
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
9th September 2020 6:16pm
Tags
grapes
,
figs
