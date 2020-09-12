Previous
Butterflies in the Garden by allie912
Butterflies in the Garden

Some of these butterfly varieties could be described as ADHD and just won’t stop flitting. Meanwhile the skipper on the red flower is totally chill. He let me get right up in his face so I could see him sipping nectar
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kerri Michaels ace
cool collection fav
September 12th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
you chased them down well allison , lovely montage
September 12th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice collage- and a great collection of butterflies!
September 12th, 2020  
