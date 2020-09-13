Sign up
Photo 3908
Happy Birthday to Us!
Today (Saturday) is my birthday and on Sunday is John's, but 10 years apart. We are both Virgos which makes getting along quite easy.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7720
photos
33
followers
46
following
1070% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
12th September 2020 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
husband
,
wife
