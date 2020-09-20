Previous
In Honor of The Glorious RBG by allie912
In Honor of The Glorious RBG

Here is the introductory paragraph to a tribute by Jill Lepore in The New Yorker:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, scholar, lawyer, judge, and Justice, died on Friday at the age of eighty-seven. Born the year Eleanor Roosevelt became First Lady, Ginsburg bore witness to, argued for, and helped to constitutionalize the most hard-fought and least-appreciated revolution in modern American history: the emancipation of women. Aside from Thurgood Marshall, no single American has so wholly advanced the cause of equality under the law.
What can we do to honor this remarkable woman? Live fearlessly and do not back down from the causes that advance equality. That is the best way to honor her memory.
20th September 2020

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
Is Trump trying to rush through a replacement ?
September 20th, 2020  
Allison Williams
@phil_howcroft Unfortunately, yes. And his craven supporters have the votes in the Senate to ramrod it through, unless some of the weak Senatorial candidates might oppose him to get themselves re-elected. Our only hope.
September 20th, 2020  
