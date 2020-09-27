Previous
Ask the Pastor by allie912
Ask the Pastor

It has been a long time since we have had face-to-face church, but today I had an outdoor meeting with our minister Joel to talk about all the big questions of Life. We may not have solved them all, but it was good to wrestle with them together.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Allison Williams

