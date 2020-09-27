Sign up
Photo 3922
Ask the Pastor
It has been a long time since we have had face-to-face church, but today I had an outdoor meeting with our minister Joel to talk about all the big questions of Life. We may not have solved them all, but it was good to wrestle with them together.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Tags
church
,
man
,
pastor
