Photo 3939
Share a Book with a Friend
My little chipmunk buddy loves this statue as much as I do. Of course the fact that I occasionally tuck a few peanuts in the pages of the book might account for his enthusiasm.
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
13th October 2020 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
statue
,
chipmunk
Kathy A
ace
This is so sweet
October 14th, 2020
