Share a Book with a Friend by allie912
Photo 3939

Share a Book with a Friend

My little chipmunk buddy loves this statue as much as I do. Of course the fact that I occasionally tuck a few peanuts in the pages of the book might account for his enthusiasm.
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kathy A ace
This is so sweet
October 14th, 2020  
