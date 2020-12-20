Previous
In the Sun by allie912
Photo 4006

In the Sun

The last warm day a friend and I took a neighborhood walk. She removed her mask for this picture. Can you guess her favorite color?
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
