Photo 4006
In the Sun
The last warm day a friend and I took a neighborhood walk. She removed her mask for this picture. Can you guess her favorite color?
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th December 2020 1:34pm
Tags
portrait
,
friend
,
woman
