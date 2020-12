The Light Shines in the Darkness

The 4th Sunday of Advent — The Peace Candle

The “great light” prophesied by Isaiah is echoed in the first strains of John’s Gospel good news: the light that brings peace – that saves the people from all that would extinguish it – has been present from the beginning. The Word is made flesh and dwells among us. This reign is now ... will we believe it? Will we continue to put flesh on it, embodying the peace meant for all humanity?