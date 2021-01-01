New Year’s Celebration

It may not have been a fancy restaurant but our New Year’s dinner got 5 stars from the only 2 diners at the 6:30 seating. John and I split a strip steak from Fresh Market. ( 4 ounces are definitely enough with everything else on the menu) tomatoes with balsamic glaze, peas and mushrooms and twice baked potatoes. Then for dessert, a chocolate pie made from scratch and a glass of Prosecco because we finally figured out how to get the top off the bottle we planned to open at Thanksgiving. (It took both of us to remove it) The perfect meal to end a year to which we are happy to bid farewell. 2021, please treat us gently. We have all been through a lot.