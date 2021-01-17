Five Stars

This meal was a distillation of about 5 of my favorite recipes all woven together. The chicken was sliced thin and marinaded in a mixture of light sour cream and dried onion soup mix then dipped in Panko bread crumbs and browned in oil. It finished cooking, topped with lemon slices, on a sheet pan with the veggie mix which was cut up redskin potatoes, a can of drained and dried chick peas, and Italian style green beans, all tossed with olive oil, fresh rosemary and salt and pepper. The potato mix roasted for 30 min. at 450 while the chicken was added for the last 15 minutes. The chicken was fork tender, the chickpeas were crispy and crunchy and the potatoes were “just right.”