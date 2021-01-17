Previous
Next
Five Stars by allie912
Photo 4034

Five Stars

This meal was a distillation of about 5 of my favorite recipes all woven together. The chicken was sliced thin and marinaded in a mixture of light sour cream and dried onion soup mix then dipped in Panko bread crumbs and browned in oil. It finished cooking, topped with lemon slices, on a sheet pan with the veggie mix which was cut up redskin potatoes, a can of drained and dried chick peas, and Italian style green beans, all tossed with olive oil, fresh rosemary and salt and pepper. The potato mix roasted for 30 min. at 450 while the chicken was added for the last 15 minutes. The chicken was fork tender, the chickpeas were crispy and crunchy and the potatoes were “just right.”
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise