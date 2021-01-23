Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4040
Photographing the Photographer
This young lady was taking pictures of jewelry she had designed. I didn’t want to get too nosy. I’m guessing it will be on display in her very own Etsy shop.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7984
photos
30
followers
46
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
Latest from all albums
3941
4037
3942
4038
3943
4039
3944
4040
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd January 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
woman
,
jewelry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close