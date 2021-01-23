Previous
Next
Photographing the Photographer by allie912
Photo 4040

Photographing the Photographer

This young lady was taking pictures of jewelry she had designed. I didn’t want to get too nosy. I’m guessing it will be on display in her very own Etsy shop.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise