Photo 4047
And Then There Were Five
These sweet little guys didn't know that death was lurking in the form of a Cooper's Hawk. This afternoon he struck fast and deadly and flew off with a little brown bird.The patio was quiet after that.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7997
photos
30
followers
46
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
27th January 2021 2:36pm
Tags
sparrows
,
finches
Kathy A
ace
Oh dear! Poor little bird
January 30th, 2021
