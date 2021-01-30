Previous
And Then There Were Five by allie912
Photo 4047

And Then There Were Five

These sweet little guys didn’t know that death was lurking in the form of a Cooper’s Hawk. This afternoon he struck fast and deadly and flew off with a little brown bird.The patio was quiet after that.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kathy A ace
Oh dear! Poor little bird
January 30th, 2021  
