The Backyard Bird Count

I watched my patio for an hour this morning to take a count of my bird visitors for the Backyard Bird Count. When I figured I’d gotten all the species that were going to show, I uploaded the information to eBird.com. The amazing thing is that Syd never showed up, even though I had put out “the good stuff” to make sure I got a respectable showing. Maybe the 3 inch snowfall was too much for him. Or maybe he has gone South for some fun in the sun. Oh well, more for my feathered friends.