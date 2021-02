Brightening the Day

I mistook this house finch for a cardinal til I brought the zoom feature of my camera into play. His bright chest and head are a cheerful look for a bird that might be confused with a little brown sparrow from the back.

If you are wondering, this bird feeder was rescued from Syd the squirrel who chewed right through the plastic. I did some rather lame repair work with plastic tape and it seems to be holding for now.